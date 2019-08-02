PennDOT District 9 will present information about job opportunities in Cambria County Maintenance at a job fair from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ebensburg Center HUB, 4501 Admiral Peary Hwy., Ebensburg.
Recruiters will be available to discuss opportunities for CDL operators, diesel mechanics, seasonal dispatchers and various skilled and unskilled trade positions. No job interviews will be conducted. The job fair is “for informational purposes only,” organizers said.
Laptops and staff will be available to help participants navigate the new electronic application system for civil and non-civil service opportunities. Applicants are encouraged to ensure they can access their resumes electronically.
For more information, visit www.penndot.gov/District9.
