PennDOT announced Tuesday that work will begin Monday on a $4.1 million resurfacing project along Route 403 in Johnstown, Ferndale and Upper Yoder Township.
Workers from prime contractor Quaker Sales Corp., of Johnstown, will begin reconstructing the concrete island on Ferndale Avenue at its intersection with Eisenhower Boulevard. Other work set to begin Monday includes the replacement of curbs along Bridge Street and Ferndale Avenue between Moxham and the Somerset County line.
Flaggers will direct traffic in the area during daylight hours while work is ongoing. Minor delays should be expected.
The overall project consists of improvements to a 4.2-mile segment of Route 403, from the Somerset County line to downtown Johnstown. That portion of Route 403 includes all or parts of Ferndale Avenue, Bridge Street, Central Avenue, Valley Pike, Franklin Street and Napoleon Street.
All work on the project is scheduled to wrap up by September 2021.
