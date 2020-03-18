HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation PennDOT will be reopening select rest areas across Pennsylvania for truck parking. PennDOT rest areas were closed at midnight Tuesday in response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s mitigation guidance regarding COVID-19.
PennDOT said 13 of its 30 rest areas in critical locations will be available for truck parking starting Thursday.
Each location will have five portable toilets. Electronic message signs will be used near the applicable centers to notify drivers near the opened areas. To prevent further spread of COVID-19, PennDOT does not plan to open any of the indoor facilities due to staff availability to keep facilities clean and properly sanitized.
The following are locations that will be reopened for truck parking:
• Interstate 79: Crawford County NB/SB
• Interstate 79: Allegheny NB only
• Interstate 80: Venango County EB/WB
• Interstate 80: Centre County EB/WB
• Interstate 80: Montour County EB/WB
• Interstate 81: Luzerne County NB/SB
• Interstate 81: Cumberland County NB/SB.
The department will continue to evaluate and will determine whether additional rest areas can be reopened.
For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov or www.PennDOT.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.