PennDOT announced Thursday that its highway and bridge construction projects will resume Friday.
Most PennDOT projects had been on hold since March 17 in response to guidelines put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19; only projects deemed critical continued.
“Our decision to pause construction was not made lightly,” Acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a statement, “and we understand the importance of these projects to communities across Pennsylvania and to our industry partners. Thanks to the swift, decisive actions of the administration and the cooperation of Pennsylvanians, the curve is starting to flatten and we’re now in a position to restart these important improvements to the transportation network.”
Gramian said work on all projects will be conducted in accordance with state and national health officials’ guidelines. COVID-19 safety plans specific to each project are to include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, cleaning and management of entry to the project site.
Also on Thursday, PennDOT provided details about two regional highway projects, one in Somerset County and the other in Bedford County.
One of the projects to be resumed is the resurfacing of Million Dollar Highway in Boswell, Jennerstown and Jenner Township, Somerset County. Flaggers will direct traffic on Million Dollar Highway on Friday as workers begin pipe replacement and inlet work.
The other project is the widening of a section of Quaker Valley Road (Route 56) in East St. Clair Township, Bedford County, for the addition of a center turning lane. That project will begin Monday.
The section of Quaker Valley Road to be widened is approximately 0.7 miles long, between Chestnut Ridge Middle School and Old Quaker Church Road. Workers on Monday will begin temporary widening of the roadway, removal of trees, demolition of buildings, installation of traffic-control signs and other necessary advance work; flaggers will direct traffic, and delays should be expected.
Also part of the project is the replacement of two box culverts with elliptical pipes located just east of Fishertown Country Store. The first, from School Drive to Joel Lane, will be done during the 2020 construction season, and the second, from Joel Lane to Old Quaker Church Road, will be done in 2021.
The $3 million project is expected to be completed by July 2021. The prime contractor is New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc., of New Enterprise, Bedford County.
