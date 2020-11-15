PennDOT this week encouraged homeowners along rural mail routes to take precautions designed to prevent their mailboxes from being damaged by snowplows this winter.
Mailbox damage from snowplowing occurs primarily due to the weight of snow being removed from the roadway, PennDOT said.
Since most mailboxes are placed within PennDOT’s legal right-of-way, homeowners are responsible for confirming that their mailboxes can withstand the weight of snow being thrown from plows, according to PennDOT, which said that generally means firmly installing the mailbox as far beyond the roadway shoulder as the postal carrier can reach.
The following steps were recommended by PennDOT:
• Placing a 6- to 8-inch piece of reflective tape on the mailbox to help snowplow operators see it at night.
• Removing snow from around the mailbox, but avoiding throwing it back onto the road.
• Making sure the mailbox’s post is firmly fixed in the ground.
• Relocating any mailbox that is located within the legal right-of-way and that has been damaged by snowplows in the past.
PennDOT suggested that anyone who has taken those precautions in the past, but still had their mailbox damaged by snowplowing, consider installing a cantilever mailbox support that will “swing” the mailbox out of harm’s way. Plans for building the device can be obtained online at www.penndot.gov/winter, under the “Winter Preparation” link.
Mark Pesto is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @markpesto.
