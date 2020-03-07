PennDOT will display plans for upcoming repairs to two Cambria County-owned bridges at an open house from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Courtroom 1 at the Cambria County Courthouse, 200 S. Center St., Ebensburg.
The bridges to be repaired are County Bridge No. 10, which carries Foster Road over Clearfield Creek just south of Fallentimber, and County Bridge No. 23, which carries Lake Road over the South Fork Little Conemaugh River in Sidman.
The meeting is meant to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the project. Project leaders will be available to answer questions.
Any person requiring special aid or additional information regarding the meeting can contact the project manager, Russ Driskel, by phone at 814-696-7139 or by e-mail at rudriskel@pa.gov.
