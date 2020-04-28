Work will resume Monday on improvements to Mud Pike in Brothersvalley Township, Somerset County, PennDOT has announced.
Workers will begin construction on Monday of a temporary roadway at the spot where a bridge carries Mud Pike over Millers Run; that bridge is set to be replaced as part of the project. PennDOT said drivers should use caution when traveling in that area; delays may be possible.
The project will include rehabilitation and reconstruction of Mud Pike and Garrett Shortcut Road. Garrett Shortcut Road will be reconstructed along a new alignment at its intersection with Mud Pike to provide better sight distance at that intersection, according to PennDOT.
Also, a left-turn lane will be constructed on Berlin Plank Road at its intersection with Mud Pike, and two bridges will be replaced along Mud Pike, one over Millers Run and one over Tubs Run. Other work to be completed includes upgrades to drainage, guide rails, signs and traffic signals; wetland mitigation; stream relocation; and other miscellaneous construction.
PennDOT said most of the work will be done under daylight traffic control, but two 30-day detours will be required at some point during the project. More details will be released by PennDOT closer to the time when those detours are to be put in place.
All work on the $11.7 million project is expected to be completed by mid-November, according to PennDOT. The prime contractor on the project is New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc., of New Enterprise, Bedford County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.