A five-way intersection east of Johnstown that has been closed to traffic since June will partially reopen on Friday as work there continues, PennDOT announced.
Workers on Monday will begin a new phase of improvements to the Mount Hope intersection, where Clapboard Run Road, Frankstown Road, Solomon Run Road, Ragers Hill Road and Mount Hope Road meet on the Richland Township-Adams Township line.
Solomon Run Road, Ragers Hill Road and Mount Hope Road will reopen at the intersection on Friday, PennDOT indicated. The existing detours on Frankstown Road and Clapboard Run Road will remain in effect as workers begin realigning those two roads so that they meet at a less acute angle.
Also, beginning on Monday, Harteis Road will no longer be accessible from Clapboard Run Road.
All work on the $2.4 million project is expected to be completed by November. The prime contract is Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance, of Everett.
