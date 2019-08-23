PennDOT will host a job fair from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Sipesville fire hall, 968 Schoolhouse Road, Sipesville, in order to inform members of the public about job opportunities in Somerset County.
Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future job openings, including jobs for CDL operators, diesel mechanics, seasonal dispatchers and various other skilled and unskilled workers. The event is “for informational purposes only,” organizers said, so no job interviews will take place.
Laptops and staff members will be available to help attendees navigate the state’s new electronic application system for both civil and non-civil service opportunities. Attendees are encouraged to make sure they can access their resumes electronically, organizers said.
Information: www.penndot.gov/District9.
