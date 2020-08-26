Students in ninth through 12th grades were invited Wednesday to participate in the fourth annual PennDOT Innovations Challenge.
This year’s competition is to develop implementable solutions to address the revenue shortfall in the state’s transportation department by identifying new funding streams, aside from additional tolls, mileage-based user fees or gas taxes.
To address the aging infrastructure, PennDOT needs to secure an additional $5 billion per year for the system because gasoline-based revenues can no longer generate the funds needed.
The challenge is open to all schools, regardless of the learning model.
