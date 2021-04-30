PennDOT, in accordance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, will conduct a virtual plans display to inform the public of the proposed state Route 253 E. Glasgow Muddy Run Culvert and Tributary to Muddy Run Culvert project in Reade Township, Cambria County.
The project includes the replacement of the existing arch pipe culverts at Muddy Run and a tributary of Muddy Run, locally known as Curtis Run, with precast box culverts including guide rail and pavement updates between the culverts.
The virtual display website will be available to view and to leave comments from Thursday until May 20. Its purpose is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project.
To access the project information, please go to www.penndot.gov/district9. From there, click on Public Meetings under District Links on the right-hand side, then choose Cambria County and the PA 253 Culverts project page.
Representatives from PennDOT will answer questions and receive comments through the website or by contacting the project manager.
