Two PennDOT employees from District 9 were among 29 recipients of the department’s “Star of Excellence” honored recently for outstanding performance, officials announced.
They were Bonnie Emigh, of Johnstown, Cambria County roadway programs coordinator and acting assistant county manager, and Dustin Ohler, of Stoystown, senior civil engineer supervisor.
Ohler was saluted for taking on two important bridge rehabilitation projects with tight deadlines in 2019 on top of his regular duties, volunteering on District 9’s Design Quality Improvement team and learning advanced computer-aided design (CAD) and geographic information systems (GIS) techniques and sharing that knowledge with his colleagues.
Emigh’s citation indicated that she was honored for achievements including “becoming the county’s go-to person for IT issues,” managing the county sign crew and building “a culture of productivity” in her department.
“It is such an honor to recognize these two outstanding employees,” said Thomas Prestash, PennDOT District 9 executive.
“The extra effort they put into their work daily does not go unnoticed. It is a pleasure to have them as part of our PennDOT family.”
PennDOT District 9 includes Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset counties.
