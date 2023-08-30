SUMMERHILL, Pa. – A culvert replacement meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday to address the Rockville Road project.
The gathering will be held at the Croyle Township Municipal Building, 1654 Railroad St., Summerhill, although the work will take place in South Fork.
PennDOT plans to replace an existing four-by-four-foot concrete culvert with an elliptical pipe that will result in a detour during construction.
The public is invited to the meeting to ask questions and comment on the planned work.
For more information, contact PennDOT project manager Bruce Schweitzer at 814-696-7198 or bschweitze@pa.gov.
