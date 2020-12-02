PennDOT announced Wednesday that expiration dates for some Pennsylvania commercial driver’s licenses and commercial learner’s permits are being extended in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
The expiration date has been extended to Dec. 31 for any commercial driver’s license that had been set to expire between March 16 and Dec. 31.
Expiration date extensions for non-commercial driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and photo identification cards ended Aug. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.