PennDOT announced on Friday that a weight limit will be established on Monday on the Route 31 (Allegheny Road) bridge in Harrison and Napier townships, Bedford County.
The bridge spans the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River and is located approximately two miles north of Manns Choice Borough.
The bridge has not previously had a weight restriction.
The new restriction will limit the weight crossing it to 28 tons, except combinations of 35 tons. This posting will only be applicable to vehicles traveling in the westbound direction.
Vehicles exceeding the posted weight limit are required to use alternate routes. The signed westbound truck detour will use U.S. 30 West, to Route 96 South and back to Route 31 West.
Creating the weight restriction will slow the deterioration on the bridge and will preserve safety until repairs or a replacement can occur.
The bridge was originally built in 1933 and was widened in 1958. In 2007, the structure was rehabilitated by installing a new bituminous overlay with a membrane waterproofing and expansion joint repairs. The structure is 196 feet long and carries an average of almost 4,000 vehicles daily.
A project to rehabilitate this bridge is being planned for early 2022.
