PennDOT announced Friday it will eliminate the use of weight class stickers, effective Jan. 29.
“Historically, trucks with a registered weight of 5,001 pounds or greater were required to display a truck weight class sticker on the inside of their vehicles windshield,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a press release. “This was an antiquated and unreliable indicator for law enforcement and inconvenient for the industry and vehicle owners. The reliable way to determine the vehicle’s registered weight is for the law enforcement officer to review the current registration card.”
The change will save costs and cut needless red tape, said Rebecca Oyler, Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association president and CEO.
"Elimination of weight class stickers is a win-win for PennDOT and the trucking industry," she said.
