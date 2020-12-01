HARRISBURG – The Department of Transportation has backed down from a threatened move to freeze construction at hundreds of bridge and road repair projects.
The department had warned it might stop construction on Tuesday unless lawmakers gave the agency the authority to borrow $600 million to pay the bills as the agency scrambles to adjust to decreased gas tax revenue caused by reduced motor traveling during the pandemic.
Tuesday, a PennDOT spokeswoman said the governor agreed to allow the road and bridge work to continue after lawmakers pledged to tackle PennDOT’s funding crisis when they return to session in January.
“To avoid devastating impacts to the transportation industry as a result of language on bonding authority not being included in the enacted Fiscal Code, the governor agreed to a request by legislative leaders to find a short-term solution, operating in good faith that they will resolve this issue at the beginning of the next legislative session,” said Alexis Campbell, a PennDOT spokeswoman.
Road and bridge construction firms were notified by PennDOT that they should work as planned on Tuesday, said Jason Wagner, managing director of the Pennsylvania Highway Information Association.
Because project costs are funded over multiple years, the price tag of the projects on PennDOT’s targeted list far exceeded the amount of the current shortfall.
The list distributed to lawmakers includes more than 1,100 road and bridge projects.
Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian warned that PennDOT might be forced to stop work on the projects after lawmakers refused to authorize PennDOT to take on the borrowing. Lawmakers balked because they said PennDOT didn’t give them enough warning about the need to take on the borrowing, and the agency hadn’t provided them with much information about why it was justified.
Wagner said that while construction work slows down in the winter, it doesn’t stop.
Had the state forced construction companies to pause their planned work, it would almost certainly have led to layoffs, and it’s not really clear how long work would have been paused if it had stopped. That also would have wreaked havoc with project timelines, he said.
“All of that would have been a chaotic mess,” he said.
Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for the House Republican caucus, said that the PennDOT funding will be one of the priorities when lawmakers return to the Capitol after the New Year.
“One of the many early topics we will be taking on is a look at how to solve the PennDOT funding issue given the unprecedented economic shutdown issued by the Wolf administration that caused this issue in the first place,” Gottesman said.
Wagner said that while the current agreement eliminates the concern about an immediate work stoppage, there’s still a lot of uncertainty, including how long it will take the Legislature to approve an alternate plan and how lawmakers might decide to eliminate the shortfall.
