PennDOT driver’s license and photo centers will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.
Customers may obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
There are no additional fees for using online services.
A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2019 is available on the website by clicking on PennDOT Service Center Holiday Closings link.
