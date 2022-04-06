SOMERSET, Pa. – Following a decade of funding decreases, an injection of federal infrastructure money will allow PennDOT to rehabilitate or replace 25 aging bridges this year in Cambria and Somerset counties and to resurface the area’s busiest roads, U.S. Routes 22 and 219 included, in the years ahead.
Plans aimed at getting the final four-lane section of Route 219 in Somerset County under construction in 2028 are also progressing, with an initial public meeting being planned for June to try to narrow down a preferred route for the six-mile corridor to Maryland, state officials said.
‘Good energy’
Through a bipartisan infrastructure plan first introduced by the Biden administration in 2020, funding has been designated to move the Route 219 design process toward completion, state and county officials announced last year.
There’s still years of work ahead, but efforts are beginning to shift toward obtaining the mandated environmental clearances for the work between Meyersdale and the Maryland line, District 9 Executive Tom Prestash said during a meeting Wednesday at the Sipesville fire hall.
For that to happen, state officials will need to turn to local communities this summer to identify potential community and environmental issues that highway development could cause, Prestash told a roomful of borough, township and county officials.
PennDOT officials said that as many as four proposed, or “preferred,” paths for the new Route 219 segment could be explored at a meeting that will be publicly advertised so residents and local officials can attend.
“Whether it might be endangered species, farmland concerns or other environmental impacts, we have to be sensitive to that,” Prestash said.
While development costs will differ for each potential path, it will also be the state’s priority to reduce the environmental impact of the project as much as possible, he said.
“The other thing we have to consider is that this is western Pennsylvania. ... Nothing is flat, and there are going to be some major structures we’ll have to build, just like we did on the previous segment of Route 219,” he said, referring to the series of bridges that were built along the 11-mile Somerset-to-Meyersdale section of four-lane Route 219 that opened in 2018.
Looking ahead, state and county officials also plan to seek competitive funds through a Appalachian Highway Development System pool that could allocate 25% of the cost for additional pre-construction expenses, according to Vince Greenland, PennDOT District 9’s assistant district executive for design.
With the project a state priority, there’s plenty of optimism.
“Two years ago, we would have been hesitant to even put (projection) dates up for the Route 219 project,” Prestash said. “There’s a lot of good energy moving forward.”
‘Wait your turn’
Thanks primarily to the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that was signed into law in November, Prestash said, the state’s funding allocation for roads, bridges and culverts is at its highest mark since 2015.
Work is scheduled for 2022 on 18 Somerset County bridges, including the Shade Creek Bridge on Route 601 and the Glessner Road bridge in Conemaugh Township.
In Cambria, that includes work on Point Stadium Bridge in Johnstown and a Route 160 bridge in Wilmore that crosses the Little Conemaugh River, plus rehab work on Galleria Drive in Richland Township, PennDOT officials said.
Bridge and road repairs aren’t flashy projects. Many lead to traffic delays or detours that send motorists miles out of their way. But they are vital to transportation safety, Prestash said.
Harsh winter conditions can quickly destroy roads, and parts of the existing Route 219 corridor are already showing their age.
A series of interchanges along U.S. Route 22 from the Ebensburg area to the Blair County line also need $7.5 million in concrete work, Greenland said. To the north, Route 553 from Route 219 to the Indiana County line will also be resurfaced in 2022.
“If you let these roads go past their life cycle, that’s when you start running into bigger problems – more expensive repairs,” Greenland said. “That’s the point we’re at right now with some of these roads, unfortunately.”
In Somerset County, road resurfacing is scheduled on parts of U.S. Route 40 in Addison, Soap Hollow Road in Conemaugh Township, Green Bridge Road in Jenner Township, and Route 601 in Jenner and Lincoln townships.
Jenner Township Supervisor Chad Codispoti said the upgrades are welcome because they are often a long time coming.
“No (community) can get all of the money. You sort of have to share the love ... and wait your turn,” he said.
Conemaugh Township Supervisor Steven Buncich said he understands that well. He’s been pushing for years to have Route 403 repaved, and on Wednesday he learned the project is scheduled to go out for bid in October – a welcome sign, he said.
“We’ve been pushing for that a long time,” he said.
Prestash said a combined total of 150 miles of road and 45 bridges are in line for repair or replacement across Cambria, Bedford, Blair and Somerset counties.
The state plans to undertake 55 projects in the coming years – but even with contingency funds set aside, recent inflation could threaten some of the work. This spring, low bids have been on average 10% over budget.
“Employment issues, supply issues – those are major concerns for the industry right now,” he said. “We’re working with the construction industry the best we can.”
