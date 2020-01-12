Brian N. Allen has been appointed the district executive of the western region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
He will oversee all functions in PennDOT District 10, which serves Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties.
Allen, a Penn State graduate, has served with Penn-DOT’s District 10 for 28 years, where he held various positions.
He most recently served as assistant district executive for maintenance, and previously as assistant district executive for design.
Allen succeeds Joseph P. Dubovi III, of Johnstown, who retired after 35 years with the department.
He resides in Brush Valley with his wife, Julie, and has two sons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.