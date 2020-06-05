Workers on Monday will begin placing a “high-friction surface treatment” along Route 160 in Paint Township, Somerset County, PennDOT announced this week.
Traffic will be controlled by flaggers in the project area while the work is being done; delays are possible. The work is expected to take about six days to complete, according to PennDOT.
A five-way intersection on the Richland Township-Adams Township line will be closed to traffic beginning Monday as roadwork there continues, PennDOT announced.
The intersection of Frankstown Road, Clapboard Run Road, Mount Hope Road, Ragers Hill Road and Solomon Run Road will be closed by the project’s prime contractor, Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc., of Everett, according to PennDOT. No drivers will be permitted through the intersection.
Detour routes will vary, and signs directing traffic will be posted. Drivers were advised by PennDOT to use caution when traveling in the area, pay close attention to posted detour signs and expect delays.
The closure is part of a $2.4 million project that will see Clapboard Run Road realigned so that it meets Frankstown Road at a new location about 900 feet west of the current intersection. The two roads currently meet at a highly acute angle; the new intersection’s angle will be closer to 90 degrees.
