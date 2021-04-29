PennDOT announced that the Route 56 improvement project in Dale Borough and in the City of Johnstown will resume on Monday. Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc., of Everett, is contracted to handle the work.
Beginning Monday, the contractor will place single-lane closures on Route 56. They will be completing the placement of epoxy deck treatments as well as high friction surface treatments to the roadway.
The bridge and roadway surface treatments will be placed from Washington Street to the end of the Kernville Viaduct on the Johnstown side of the Bedford Street ramps with Route 56.
Additional work to take place this season includes the completion of signage upgrades, substructure repairs and protective coating, as well as strip seal gland replacement on the War Memorial bridge, and the replacement of expansion dams on the Point Stadium bridge. A detour will be placed later this summer for the expansion dam work. More details will be available closer to that date.
Motorists should allow extra time and use caution when traveling in the work zone.
They also should be alert for construction vehicles and construction personnel moving within the work area.
Previous work on this project consisted of pavement preservation of Route 56, the substructure rehabilitation of the Kernville Viaduct, as well as the rehabilitation of two retaining walls.
Previous roadway work on Route 56 included milling, resurfacing, guide rail, drainage, a portion of the signage upgrades, a portion of the high friction surface and epoxy deck treatments and other miscellaneous construction.
Work on the $4.8 million project is expected to be completed by late October. All work is weather dependent.
