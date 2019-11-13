STAGER [mdash] Philip C. II, 86, of Portage, passed away on November 12, 2019 at home. He was born on July 27, 1933 in Portage. He was the son of Chester Sr. and Anna (Novotny) Stager. Phil is preceded in death by his parents, his wife: France' M. (Mastaler) Stager and his siblings: Chester …