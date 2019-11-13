PennDOT has announced its county winners of its Paint the Plow program, a safety outreach contest that promotes winter driving safety and student creativity.
Tussey Mountain High School earned judges’ pick and fan favorite in Bedford County. In Cambria County, Forest Hills High School won judges’ pick and Blacklick Valley High School was voted fan favorite. Berlin Brothersvalley High School won both judges’ pick and fan favorite in Somerset County.
A new voting format was introduced for the 2019 Paint the Plow program. Members of the public picked their favorite plows through a survey linked on the PennDOT website. The plow photo for each county that received the highest overall rating between Nov. 4 and noon Nov. 10 was awarded the fan favorite honor.
Paint the Plow is a joint effort of PennDOT and area high schools. Students are invited to paint a plow blade with an original design based on a provided theme. The 2019 statewide theme was “Don’t Rush in Ice and Slush.”
During the winter weather season, plow blades painted by local students will be used to maintain state-owned roadways across the region.
Photos of the painted plow blades can be found online at www.penndot.gov/District9 and by clicking on the Paint the Plow icon.
