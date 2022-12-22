PennDOT has announced the winner of its Paint the Plow program for District 9, a safety outreach contest that promotes winter driving safety and student creativity.
Tussey Mountain High School in Bedford County earned the fan favorite by receiving the most votes from the public.
Central Cambria High School received an honorable mention for the second most received votes.
Paint the Plow is a joint effort of PennDOT and area high schools. Students are invited to paint a plow blade with an original design based on a provided theme. The 2022 statewide theme was “Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice.”
Throughout winter, blades from all 12 participating schools will be used to maintain state-owned roadways in Bedford, Cambria, Huntingdon and Somerset counties.
Photos of the painted plow blades can be found online at www.penndot.gov/District9.
