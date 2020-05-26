A traffic detour will go in effect on June 1 and remain in effect for up to 10 days as workers place a pipe on Fulmer Road, PennDOT announced Tuesday.
The detour will prevent drivers from accessing Fulmer Road, which links Frankstown Road in Conemaugh Township, Cambria County, to Solomon Run Road in Richland Township.
Drivers will be directed to use Airport Road instead.
The pipe placement is part of a $2.3 million project that will include milling and resurfacing of 3.7 miles of Fulmer Road, Truman Boulevard and Bridge Street in Richland Township, Conemaugh Township and Franklin Borough.
The prime contractor is Quaker Sales Corp., of Johnstown. The project is expected to be completed by November, PennDOT said.
