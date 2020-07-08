Another traffic detour will go into effect on Monday on Truman Boulevard in Conemaugh Township, Cambria County, PennDOT has announced.
Truman Boulevard will be closed between Hornet Avenue and McCord Avenue in the Bon Air section of Conemaugh Township while workers construct a “geosynthetic reinforced soil wall,” according to PennDOT. Drivers will be directed to follow a 10.5-mile-long detour along Maple Avenue, Route 56 and Fulmer Road.
The detour will remain in place for no longer than 11 days, according to PennDOT.
It is the fourth and final detour associated with an ongoing $2.3 million road project that includes resurfacing and other improvements of Fulmer Road, Truman Boulevard and Bridge Street in Richland Township, Conemaugh Township and Franklin Borough.
