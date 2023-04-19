EBENSBURG, Pa. – Representatives from PennDOT District 9 were in Cambria and Somerset counties on Tuesday to discuss projects as a part of the department’s Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP).
“The first thing we do when there is any kind of a TIP update is we look at what projects are on our current plan that need funding in the future years. Those are considered carryover projects that obviously get precedent,” said Vince Greenland, acting district executive.
“Then, based on how much money we get, we determine how much money that we can get aside for new projects. Certainly asset management roadway projects such as resurfacing, bridge replacements and bridge rehabs will be considered, along with any safety issues that we may have – including intersections – and then looking at any long range plans or studies that identify any additional projects.”
Greenland said that bid prices have seen a 9.3% increase in 2023 with inflation and that TIP funds increased 45.5% between 2021 and 2023 due to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
According to Joe Casper, an assistant construction engineer, there are several projects in the works that travelers in Cambria County will see.
• Beginning in April and slated to end around July is work along the U.S. Route 22 interchanges. According to Casper, the project will entail concrete roadway rehabilitation, guide rail and drainage upgrades and rehabilitation of the existing bridge structure on Scrubgrass Road in Findley Township.
“Mainly, you’ll see work being done at the Munster exit and the Gallitzin exit and also that there will be some work on 22,” Casper said.
There will be a five-day detour while the exits are being worked on, which will utilize U.S. Route 22 west to state Route 1036 interchange to U.S. Route 22 east.
• In Summerhill Township, a box culvert replacement project will take place at state Route 160 at the Settlemyer Run Culvert. The $4.5 million project will be completed by Charles J. Merlo Inc. in July.
A 12.9-mile detour will be in place during the 14-day construction period along Evergreen Road.
• Also in Summerhill Township, a bridge replacement project will occur along Evergreen Road over the North Branch of the Little Conemaugh River in the township and Wilmore Borough. Construction will take place through April 2025 with a temporary traffic signal and detour being in place in 2024.
The $4.7 million project will be constructed by Beech Construction Inc.
The replacement of two culverts over Muddy Run and Curtis Run in Reade Township will begin in April and continue through August.
Charles J. Merlo Inc. has been awarded the $2 million contract. During construction, a 14-day detour will take place on Executive Drive and will be 21.5 miles long.
• Resurfacing and drainage upgrades along Springhill Road to the Blair County line will begin in April and last through November.
Grannas Bros. Stone and Asphalt Co. Inc. was awarded the $2,990,564 contract for the project.
• A culvert joint repair project will take place over O’Conner and Dalton Run in Upper Yoder Township between April and August.
George S. Hann & Son Inc. was awarded the $718,621 project.
• A detour will be in place from July 10 to Aug. 18 along Menoher Boulevard and is 43.9 miles in length.
• The final current project slated for Cambria County is the Dutch Road Bridge replacement project along state Route 1009, Allegheny and East Carroll townships.
Casper explained that the project is estimated between $1 million and $2.5 million and bid openings is anticipated in the third quarter of 2023.
• In Somerset County, four bridges including Abex Road are to be rehabilitated through October.
George S. Hann & Son Inc. was awarded the $2.5 million contract.
The project will include a long-term lane closure for Abex Road in Conemaugh and Quemahoning townships and detours for Tooland Road in Northampton Township, Brehm Road in Conemaugh Township and Walnut Street in Meyersdale Borough.
• Along the U.S. Route 219 Salisbury rockfall, resurfacing, geotechnical remediation, drainage and guide rail upgrades will occur.
Phase work and temporary signals will be in place until October.
Charles J. Merlo Inc. was awarded the $7.5 million contract.
• Along U.S. Route 219, a bridge preservation project is underway until November.
Long-term lane closures will be in place during construction.
Mekis Construction Corp. was awarded the $1.2 million project.
• Bridge replacements will occur on Black Hill Road in Jennerstown Borough beginning in April until September.
Beech Construction Inc. was awarded the $1.1 million contract.
A detour through Mountain Road will be in place for 114 days.
• In Conemaugh Township, culvert replacements, guide rail upgrades, drainage upgrades and resurfacing will occur through November 2024.
Daylight flagging, temporary signals and a detour for Tire Hill Road will be in place. The detour will be along Tire Hill Road from the Cambria County line to the Route 219 ramps.
Plum Contracting Inc. was awarded the $14.4 million contract.
• A slide repair project along Somerset Pike is estimated at less than $1 million and is anticipated to be bid in the third quarter of this year.
