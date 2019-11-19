PennDOT on Tuesday night presented plans for various safety-focused improvements that could be made along Pennsylvania Route 756 in Geistown, Richland Township and Adams Township.
The open house, held at the Richland Township Municipal Building, was meant to give PennDOT the chance to air the findings of a safety study focusing on the 4.3-mile stretch of Route 756 between Lamberd Avenue in Geistown and Post Street in the Adams Township community of Elton. (The highway is known as Bedford Street west of its interchange with U.S. Route 219 and as Elton Road east of that interchange.)
Tuesday night’s open house was the second public meeting held as part of PennDOT’s “Route 756 Safety Study.”
Previously, PennDOT gathered input from members of the public at a meeting in June. That input was used to create the maps of proposed improvements that were put on display on Tuesday.
PennDOT’s “major focus,” project manager Tracey L. Farabaugh said during the meeting, is likely to be the section of Route 756 between Alvin Street and Industrial Park Road. That section of road includes the busy U.S. Route 219-Route 756 interchange.
The bridge that carries U.S. 219 over Route 756 is “relatively new” and “in great shape,” Farabaugh said, so PennDOT doesn’t plan to replace or modify it any time soon. Instead, the plan is to change the present lane configurations, possibly adding new lanes in the process, in order to improve the flow of traffic on Route 756 through the area.
Farabaugh noted that the way the lanes are currently laid out can confuse drivers who aren’t already familiar with the intersection.
“It’s kind of confusing if you want to go from Elton down into Geistown,” she said. “You have to wiggle around the lanes a little bit, turning left off of Theatre (Drive) headed towards Geistown. You need to know before you go through the intersection where you want to be.”
Another part of that potential project could include widening Route 756.
“We’re looking at widening (the road) a little bit to the north so that, as you’re coming from Elton, you pretty much have a straight shot at Geistown,” Farabaugh said. “Currently, you have to weave a little bit. … Between a combination of widening and a little bit of signage and redesignation of lanes, we can improve the traffic flow through there and, hopefully, eliminate some of the confusion.”
Another major focus of the study was the intersection of Alvin Street and Route 756. Alvin Street, which meets Route 756 at a highly acute angle, is more heavily used than other side streets in the area because it leads to Spangler Subaru, a busy Subaru dealership. Farabaugh said PennDOT is looking at realigning Alvin Street so that it meets the main road at a 90-degree angle.
“You’re sitting at a skew,” Farabaugh said, describing the plight of drivers who have to make the sharp left turn from Alvin Street onto Route 756.
“People are moving through there. If you want to turn left, you have to go up over the hump. … The realignment is probably the biggest thing. Just getting it (so) that you’re not trying to look over your shoulder to make the turn is a huge improvement.”
Members of the public who attended the June meeting also were concerned about drainage issues at spots along the corridor.
“There’s a couple specific areas,” Farabaugh said. “Locations where there are possibly private water sources that are coming out onto the roadway – inlets, pipes that aren’t functioning to their capacity.”
Another issue mentioned in June, Farabaugh said, was traffic congestion at the intersections where Route 756 meets Vo Tech Drive and Macridge Avenue, near the busy Richland Town Center shopping plaza. Further east, toward the Elton end of the safety study’s scope, a frequent complaint was that utility poles are located too close to the road.
Other concerns at various points along the corridor included poor sightlines, narrow lanes and inadequate pedestrian facilities, according to study maps.
Farabaugh noted that none of the projects aired Tuesday night are likely to break ground within the next couple years. She pointed out that funding still must be secured for the various improvements.
The costs of the projects are likewise still largely up in the air. One figure Farabaugh mentioned was $10.6 million, which she said was the estimated cost for all phases, from design to construction, of the various suggested improvements between Alvin Street and Industrial Park Road. However, she cautioned that that figure is “a very preliminary estimate” and noted that there are “lots of things that come into play” when determining a project’s final cost.
Feedback gathered by PennDOT on Tuesday will be added to that collected in June and used to produce a report on the study, Farabaugh said. That report will be used to apply for funding for the projects and to prioritize those projects.
The scope of the safety study did not include the intersection of Route 756, Route 160 and Old Bedford Pike in Elton. PennDOT announced plans last year to realign that dangerous intersection so that routes 756 and 160 meet at an angle of roughly 90 degrees. The study area also did not include the “cloverleaf” intersection of Scalp Avenue and Route 756 in Geistown; PennDOT has announced plans to convert that intersection into a roundabout.
Tuesday’s meeting drew several dozen members of the public, most of whom were students enrolled in engineering classes at the nearby University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. Andrew T. Rose, chair of the university’s civil engineering department, said he offers extra credit to students in some of his classes who attend public meetings such as Tuesday’s, pointing out that they offer glimpses into the duties of a professional engineer.
“It’s something they should be familiar with,” he said.
