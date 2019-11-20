PennDOT is accepting applications through Jan. 10 for its Green Light-Go Program, which provides approximately $10 million to assist municipalities with improvements and upgrades to traffic signal operations.
Small business owners and farmers with 100 or fewer full-time employees can also apply for energy efficiency and pollution prevention projects from Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection through the Small Business Advantage Grant program.
Applications will be accepted until fiscal year 2019-20 funds are exhausted or April 12, whichever occurs first.
For more information, contact Brittany Blackham in Burns’ Portage office at
814-736-7339.
