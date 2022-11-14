NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – PennDOT officials and engineers were on hand Monday at the Northern Cambria Borough office to share information on plans for an upcoming bridge replacement project in the borough.
Chuck Meyers, project manager with Joseph P. Lehman Engineers, said that construction at the bridge that carries Maple Avenue over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River will begin in spring 2024, at which time a 1.4-mile detour will be put in place around the project site.
Meyers explained that a majority of the work will be done beforehand, then beginning in spring 2024 and continuing throughout the year, the current steel bridge will be demolished and replaced with a new concrete structure.
According to Meyers, a water line under the bridge will be relocated during construction and the basketball courts in the area will not be impacted.
Borough Manager Claudine Nagle said that the $1.93 million project cost is covered – 80% from federal funding, 15% from state funding, with a 5% contribution by the borough.
Northern Cambria Borough Council President Jim Rocco said the project will help the area.
“The bridge has been there for as long as I can remember – so many, many, many years – and it was not new when it was put in,” he said. “It was brought from somewhere else and plunked down there.”
Rocco added that the cost to replace the bridge was something that the borough knew was coming, but also knew would be a struggle to afford.
“We were thrilled that they chose to redevelop it because, again, it’s almost definitely out of our financial capabilities,” he said, adding that the bridge is probably the most-used bridge in the borough.
