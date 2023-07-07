JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Come on out for a day of music to benefit a good cause.
PennCrest Bank Music Fest will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. July 15 at Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto.
"We wanted to do something that was outdoors because we do have that new outdoor space behind the barn," said Tara Brodish, Cresson Lake Playhouse’s board secretary. "This also is a nice way of getting people to our theater who may not be interested in seeing a show, but they can support us in another way as far as a fundraiser."
Musical acts include Stacy & Tony from Stacy & the Rejects at 1:30 p.m.; Stella Revival at 3 p.m.; Jeff Webb and the Delectable Sound at 4:30 p.m.; and Giants of Science at 7 p.m.
Stacy and Tony are a duo known for their covers and fun, engaging style.
"They're going to kick it off with lighter acoustics for the afternoon," Brodish said.
Stella Revival is known for its album “Love, Lust & Bad Company,” and has a foot-stomping rock sound.
"They are a newer band for us from Northern Cambria, and we're excited that they were interested," Brodish said. "They bring a country vibe, which is something we haven't done in a while."
Jeff Webb and the Delectable Sound mixes a blend of original material with cover songs, and features male and female vocalists, keyboards, guitar, drums, bass and horns. They perform classic rock, pop, blues, rhythm and blues and soul.
"They play all around the area and we know they'll be a crowd pleasure," Brodish said.
Giants of Science is a four-piece professional East Coast touring party band that has been packing colleges and clubs from Virginia to Vermont, delivering a high-energy stage and light show. The band has performed concerts with many national acts.
"A lot of us have seen them, and they appeal to an older rock crowd," Brodish said.
She said that when choosing the bands they wanted a variety of musical acts that would appeal to all audiences.
"If you're not interested in staying the whole day, you can come for a little bit and enjoy something you like," Bordish said.
Food will be provided by Get Your Grub on Catering, along with a concession stand and bar with beer, wine and seltzers.
In addition, there will be pull tickets and a 50/50.
Proceeds will benefit playhouse operations.
"With the money that is raised we use it mainly to pay for the rights for the musicals and plays, to pay for building sets and costumes and any necessities around the barn for upgrades," Brodish said. "This year we're doing a lighting upgrade to our parking lot, so some of the money will go toward that."
The music fest will be held rain or shine, and a large tent will be set up for cover in the event of inclement weather. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
"We hope for people who have never been to Cresson Lake see how beautiful the area is," Brodish said. "It's really unique to see a show inside a barn. For people who have never experienced it, we will be giving tours and they can see what we offer and then maybe come back and see a show."
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate.
To purchase tickets, call 814-472-4333 or visit www.cressonlake.com.
