STATE COLLEGE – In 1973, 78 dancers stood for 30 hours in the first Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon at the HUB-Robeson Center, raising about $2,000 for charity.
Since then, it has evolved into the world’s largest student-run philanthropy and has raised more than $200 million to combat pediatric cancer.
The last decade has presented a set of challenges that have reflected in fundraising totals. Once an integral way to solicit funds, “canning” – a tactic where students stand at intersections to collect donations from passing cars – was banned in 2017 after two students died in prior years in canning-related accidents.
Then last year’s Thon was forced to go virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving behind a filled Bryce Jordan Center for a Zoom livestream where dancers participated from home.
Despite these challenges, Thon 2022 marked its return to the Bryce Jordan Center with the highest fundraising total to date. Here’s a look at the top fundraising years:
1. Thon 2022: Spark Endless Light
Celebrating its 50th anniversary and a return to the Bryce Jordan Center after last year’s virtual event, Thon 2022 shattered the 2014 record by raising $13,756,374.50 to combat childhood cancer.
“We definitely learned last year how to adapt to what was going on in the world and online fundraising,” Bri Boyle, Thon finance director, said.
There were some changes due to the pandemic, including that children with active cancer treatment were not able to attend, and everyone else had to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.
2. Thon 2014: Redefine the Possibilities
Thon 2014 was the record to beat until this year, with a final total of $13,343,517.33 — almost $1 million more than the previous year.
Thon 2014 marked the 10th consecutive year that Thon raised more money than the previous year, and its fundraising efforts more than doubled its final total from 2008.
3. Thon 2015: Empower the Dreamers
While 2015 marked the first year since 2004 that fundraisers fell short of surpassing the previous year’s total, Thon 2015 still ranks third with a final total of $13,026,653.23
While some may think 2022’s health concerns are unprecedented, Thon 2015 had its own share of protecting Thon children from a virus. A chicken pox exposure at the 2015 Thon Hoops game just weeks prior to Thon weekend prevented some dancers, volunteers and families from being able to attend, including any children in active cancer treatment.
4. Thon 2013: Inspire Tomorrow’s Miracles
With a final fundraising total of $12,374,034.46, Thon 2013 made history as it hit the $100 million mark for total donations raised for the Four Diamonds Fund since the philanthropy began.
Thon 2013 displayed the event’s continued growth, as the Bryce Jordan Center hit capacity several times throughout the weekend with hundreds of eager participants lining up outside for a chance to get in.
5. Thon 2020: Journey Together
Just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic upended the world and forced the next year’s event to go virtual, Thon 2020 raised a whopping $11,696,942.38.
Thon 2020 proved that embracing other fundraising landscapes — such as experimenting with virtual fundraising and pushing DonorDrive accounts — could be just as successful as canning in garnering donations.
