WINDBER, Pa. – U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, announced that Ryan Pudliner, of Somerset County, has received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy for the Class of 2027.
Pudliner attends Penn State University and is a graduate of Windber Area High School.
He is the son of Kevin and Stacie Pudliner.
Prospective students wishing to attend a service academy must be nominated by a member of Congress or another U.S. official.
Students are rigorously evaluated by the service academies, which determine appointments.
Candidates in the state’s 13th Congressional District are interviewed and selected by a board of former service academy graduates.
