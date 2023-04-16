Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Morning sunshine will give way to isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.