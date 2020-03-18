Penn State postponed its spring commencement ceremony and will extend its online learning through the end of the spring semester according to university President Eric Barron.
“Graduation is a significant milestone for our students and while it may not be the same as our traditional ceremony, we are committed to finding the best way possible to recognize the achievements of our graduates,” Barron said. “However, as the world works together to slow the spread of COVID-19, these decisions must be made with public health at the forefront along with the health and wellness of our students, faculty, staff, their families, and our local communities.”
The decision was made based on "evolving federal guidance and statewide mitigation plans announced by Gov. Tom Wolf around the growing coronavirus pandemic and the global efforts underway to stop its spread."
Penn State will set a schedule for students to return to campus to move out of their on-campus residence halls.
“The university will also work with local authorities, landlords and student leaders, where we can, to develop strategies to minimize the impact of students returning to our communities to retrieve personal belongings,” said Barron. “We encourage all students to be patient as they await further guidance and support.”
