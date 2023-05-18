EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Penn State Extension Master Gardeners will hold its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the group’s meeting room at 499 Manor Drive, Ebensburg.
A wide selection of perennials, annuals, herbs and vegetable plants and native plant selections will be available for purchase.
Soil test kits will be available for $10.
There will be an onsite Master Gardener help clinic.
Proceeds will benefit Master Gardener educational programs in Cambria County.
Information: 814-472-7986.
