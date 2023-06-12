EBENSBURG, Pa. – A home food preservation class will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 27 at the Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St. in Ebensburg.
The event is offered by the Penn State Extension. It will explain the scientific reasoning behind recommended methods for preserving food at home.
Myths about the subject and unsafe past practices will be covered.
Cost is $10, and the deadline to sign up is June 25.
For more information and to register, visit extension.psu.edu/introduction-to-preserving-workshop.
