Penn State Cooperative Extension in Cambria County is accepting applications for the 2020-21 Penn State Extension Master Gardener program.
The volunteer training course is designed to provide experienced home gardeners with information and skills they need to share their experience and knowledge with others. A program fee covers the cost of training materials and expenses.
Classes will be taught online through Zoom meetings weekly from Oct. 1 to March 4.
For information, contact the Penn State Extension office in Ebensburg by calling 814-472-7986 or emailing cambriamg@psu.edu.
Applications and detailed information about the Master Gardener program can be viewed online at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener.
