EBENSBURG, Pa. – Penn State Extension is holding a ServSafe Food Safety Manager course at the Ebensburg Borough Office, 300 W. High St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 23.
Another course will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 27, and the exam is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 30.
After completing the course and passing the multiple-choice exam with a score of 70% or higher, participants will receive a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certificate that’s good for five years.
This in-person course cost is $165.
Additionally, there is a TAP Online Food Safety Manager Certification course available.
After completing the lessons and passing the multiple-choice, proctored exam with a score of 75% or higher, participants will receive a Food Protection Manager Certificate that’s also good for five years.
That course cost is $145.
To register for either of these classes or to learn more, visit extension.psu.edu/foodsafety2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.