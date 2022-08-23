JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Penn State Cooperative Extension in Cambria County is accepting applications for the 2022-23 Penn State Extension Master Gardener program.
The volunteer training course is designed to provide home gardeners with information and skills they need to share their experience and knowledge with others.
Classes will be taught online through in-person meetings weekly from Oct. 6 to March 30.
In exchange for 40 hours of instruction, candidates must agree to volunteer 50 hours with Penn State Cooperative Extension.
A program fee covers the cost of training materials and expenses.
Applications can be viewed at extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener.
For more information, call 814-472-7986 or email cambriamg@psu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.