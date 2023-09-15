JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and West Virginia University have announced a new articulation agreement between the schools.
This will be a “2+2” offering that will allow Penn Highlands graduates to transfer an associate degree to a grouping of 23 bachelor’s degree options and complete the final two years at WVU or any of its affiliated schools.
Degree options range from sport and exercise psychology to anthropology and environmental and energy resources management and many traditional majors.
For more information, visit www.pennhighlands.edu.
