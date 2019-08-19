The 17th annual Cambria County College Fair, sponsored by Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sept. 10 at Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, Napoleon Street in downtown Johnstown.
Numerous high schools are taking part, including Blacklick Valley, Conemaugh Township, Conemaugh Valley, Ferndale Area, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Portage, Richland, Westmont and Windber Area. The public is welcome to attend.
Representatives of colleges and universities, local businesses, military branches and technical schools throughout the state will assist attendees with their educational and career needs.
For more information, call Pennsylvania Highlands at 888-385-PEAK or email Daun Boyle, assistant to the vice president of student services, at dboyle@pennhighlands.edu.
