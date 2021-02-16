The Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Board of Trustees approved financial resolutions connected to the purchase of its Richland campus building at Tuesday’s meeting.
That included a motion to give the president of the school and administration the authority to go through the State Public School Building Authority process and issue bonds or bank loans in an amount not to exceed roughly $8 million and another to provide the leaders the flexibility to reimburse the institution through bond proceeds if necessary.
Both of these were passed unanimously.
The members also heard a presentation from Melissa Hughes and Jamie Doyle, of Public Financial Management, who detailed the college’s financial situation and scenarios for the purchase of the building.
“I cannot emphasis enough what a great time it is to be borrowing,” Doyle said. “Your timing couldn’t be better. We continue to enjoy all-time low interest rates on the borrowing side.”
Hughes told the members that they are “well on the way” through the first part of the dual track process.
“What that means is we’re going through a process where we are going to solicit bank loan responses, look at what’s available in the bank loan market from local and regional lenders and then compare it to what is available in the bond market,” Hughes said. “Then we’ll make a final determination about how to proceed and what type of vehicle best fits the college’s financial goals.”
Request for proposals from banks have already been sent out, and Penn Highlands can expect responses the week of March 1.
According to a tentative schedule Hughes referenced, if the bank loan route is taken, the rates for the sale will be locked in the week of March 15 or later, with the settlement around the week of April 19. If the bond issue option is chosen, those rates will be locked the week of April 15 or later, with the settlement the week of May 17 or later.
The board is considering borrowing around $6 million for the purchase of the former Richland High School, with possibly up to $2 million in additional funds for renovations and repairs.
A discussion on which route should be taken will be made at a special finance committee meeting March 11. At that time, the members will also converse about a 20-year or 25-year repayment plan.
Hughes noted that the latter option would likely shift the choice to the bond path, which has a higher up-front cost with known fixed rates throughout the life.
“By going out for a longer period of time, you are going to pay more interest over time but have lower annual payments,” she said.
The group also approved the bond counsel of Mette, Evans and Woodside at a rate of $12,000 to $15,000 plus an addition of $750 for travel and expenses.
