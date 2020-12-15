Pennsylvania Highlands Community College students will begin the next term a week later than planned after the board of trustees approved Jan. 19 as the new start date for the spring semester at Tuesday’s meeting.
“After consideration and discussion with Dr. Nunez, this was thought best for the staff, the students and all involved and allowed the faculty some additional time to prepare for the spring semester,” Chairman Greg Winger said.
According to a Dec. 8 update on the college’s website, the decision was made because of the COVID-19 situation in the area and state.
Most in-person classes for the spring semester will also start virtually with the exception of some clinicals and labs.
During this time, all Penn Highlands buildings will remain open and commencement will now take place on May 15.
Students can expect a forthcoming text with more information regarding their spring schedule, the message said.
“Thank you for, you know, letting us have an extra week to prepare for spring classes,” Vice President of Academic Affairs Robert Farinelli said. “I think that will be important.”
Elizabeth Ruszkoski, student trustee, shared a similar sentiment.
“The student body would also very much like to thank those who made the decision to push our spring semester back a week,” Ruszkoski said. “We know that it wasn’t necessarily made for the stress that we have but we do appreciate it nonetheless ... that extra week will be very, very nice.”
The group also approved the current officers for the new year at the meeting.
Winger held his position as chair and so did Vice Chairwoman Janet Grady; Secretary/Treasurer Carl DeYulis; and At-Large Officer Alan Cashaw.
The only change from the previous year was that James Foreman was named the public relations officer – a role created at the October meeting.
“I want to thank everybody for your confidence as chairperson again this year,” Winger said.
During his report, President Steve Nunez told the board that the college was down about $250,000 in revenue for the fall semester because of a roughly 10% decrease in enrollment.
“The fall was not what we wanted it to be, but as good or if not better than the other community colleges in the state,” Nunez said.
He also noted that the school had saved on expenses for the same time period because of the pandemic, used some federal and state COVID-19 funds for various costs and was about $80,000 ahead of where it expected to be on the budget for the year.
Nunez expects a similar loss in revenue and enrollment for the spring semester, but told the members he thought Penn Highlands was weathering the storm well.
