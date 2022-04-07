JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Starting in August, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College will offer four courses in forging metals.
The courses will be offered as part of a collaboration with the Johnstown-based Center for Metal Arts.
Although the classes can be taken separately, classes offered through the college serve as technical electives within the entrepreneurship degree. That means that students enrolled in the forging courses can use the credits toward an associate degree aimed at starting a business.
The four classes are “Introduction to Forging,” “Intermediate Forging I: Power Hammer,” “Intermediate Forging II: Joinery,” and “Advanced Forging: Design and Execution.”
All courses will be held at the Center for Metal Arts, 106 Iron St., and provide students a hands-on experience in the craft of forging.
For more information, visit www.pennhighlands.edu/forging or call a college admissions representative at 814-262-6446.
