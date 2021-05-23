The Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Ebensburg Student Activity Club is hosting a free Major League Baseball Jr. Home Run Derby on June 12 at Northern Cambria Middle School.
The event, open to all area youth, will begin at 11 a.m., and is designed to be an exciting competition for young players to showcase their abilities.
During the derby, boys and girls will be divided into 12U and 14U age divisions.
They’ll have the chance to advance through three levels, and the local champions from both divisions will move on to the regional level.
Those finalists will then advance to the finals, which will take place during this year’s World Series.
Participants must preregister online at http://pennh.cc/HRDerby and will need to bring age verification, such as a copy of a birth certificate, to the competition.
Questions concerning the competition can be directed to Robert Sekerak, local coordinator and Penn Highlands regional center director, at 814-471-0013 or rsekerak@pennhighlands.edu.
For more information, visit www.pennhighlands.edu/events/mlb-jr-home-run-derby.
