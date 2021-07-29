The Pennsylvania Highlands Community College is hosting a Discovery Day event at both the Blair Center and Richland campus from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 5.
Visitors will learn about opportunities at the college, degrees, certificate programs, clubs and more. Tours will be provided and individuals will be able to complete admissions applications on site.
An RSVP is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.
For more information, contact the Blair Center or Richland campus directly, call 888-385-7325 or visit www.pennhighlands.edu/discoveryday.
