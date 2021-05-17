A virtual Workforce Development Symposium will be hosted by Pennsylvania Highlands Community College from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The event will bring together local industry, community and business leaders to discuss their needs. Sheila Ireland, the Pennsylvania Deputy Secretary of Workforce Development, will speak.
For more information and to register for the symposium, visit www.pennhighlands.edu/events/workforce-development-symposium.
