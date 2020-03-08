A Slay the Gerrymander event is scheduled to be held on April 2 at Penn Highlands Community College in Richland Township from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Participants will see a visual presentation about how congressional districts are drawn and then be able to create their own maps. The free event is sponsored by Draw the Lines, Fair Districts PA and the American Association of University Women.
Register at https://aauwjohnstown.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.