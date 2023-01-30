JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two open house events will take place at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College to highlight the school's police academy.
The first gathering will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 15 with the second taking place at the same time on March 8. Visitors will learn about the academy, its requirements, opportunities, tuition and more.
Penn Highlands' unit is certified through the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Municipal Police Officers' Education and Training Commission, and successful completion leads to cadets earning a certificate and permits graduates to test for a Commonwealth Municipal Police Training number.
Classes for the next slate of cadets begin in September.
For more information, visit www.pennhighlands.edu/policeacademy.
